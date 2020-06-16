It’s been a hot minute since we’ve put on a full face of makeup we’ll admit… But now that we can go out and about again there’s no better time to stock up on a whole bunch of new products!

And to help you do it on the cheap, Priceline Pharmacy has just launched a massive half price sale on a whole bunch of makeup and skincare like masks and wipes, to make sure you’re glowing at all times of the day!

The sale starts tomorrow (Wednesday June 17) and will run for three days at Priceline stores across the country.



If you can’t get into a store, the sale is also happening online so you can still snag a massive bargain!

There are a few terms and conditions with some makeup brand excluded from the sale and it will only continue while stocks last.

If you need some help picking out the best deals, Priceline Pharmacy Hair & Makeup Director Sarah Laidlaw has told us her top five picks from the 1/2 price sale!

1. Models Prefer Magic Multi-Purpose Pencil in Nude: this skin-toned eyeliner pencil is brilliant for use in the waterline to make eyes look larger & brighter. It’s especially good to combat the red inner-rims you get with tired eyes.

2. Revolution Ultra 32 Eyeshadow Palette Flawless Matte: I love this super-versatile matte palette. You can create everything from a soft sweep of nude to a dark smoky eye from the one palette. The matte texture is perfect for creating shape and flattening out the look of fine lines on the eyelid area. Warm and cool tones to suit every skin tone.

3. e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer: this primer is great for minimising enlarged pores and softening surface textures. It feels velvety and helps grip makeup for a longer lasting wear.

4. The Balm Betty-Lou Manizer AKA the Bronzing Bandit Bronzer: I love this all in one bronzer, shimmer and eyeshadow. It’s a beautiful mid-tone bronzer with a sheer gold metallic finish. I love it for adding a healthy glow.

5. LUMA Just A Touch Lip & Cheek Tint: such a beautiful sheer tint that can be dabbed on cheeks and lips. I adore this for a flush of colour that looks natural and fresh. It’s buildable, so you can go sheer or add more for a noticeable blush.

Happy shopping!