Victoria has once again been dealt a blow in its bid to ease coronavirus restrictions as a new case of community transmission is recorded for the first time in weeks.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the case in a late-night press conference, announcing the reintroduction of face mask rules and a delay in return-to-work plans for many Victorians.

Mr Andrews says that while the restrictions are being brought back out of an “abundance of caution”, health authorities are working off the assumption that others have also been infected.

A 26-year-old man working as part of the Australian Open hotel quarantine program developed symptoms after having returned a negative test on January 29.

A follow-up test on Tuesday confirmed that the man had COVID-19, with health authorities assuming the man has picked up the highly-infectious UK strain.

“We all have to assume the international strain is, in effect, the UK strain. This thing is spreading so quickly. Through an abundance of caution we’re assuming the worst,” the premier said.

Contact tracers are now working to determine how the man contracted the virus initially.

Anyone who visited any of the eight places that the man visited on Saturday, Sunday and Monday is being advised to get a COVID-19 test without delay.

You can find a full list of exposed locations here.