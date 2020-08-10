Kmart leggings for young children have been recalled over fears they could suffocate or choke on them.

The ‘Girls 2Pk Organic Roll Waist Leggings’ with sizes ranging from 0000 – 2 purchased between February 4 2020 and 3 July 3 2020 must be returned immediately to any Kmart store.

The items were priced at $10.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has said that the two buttons on the leggings could be pulled off and swallowed.

The item has the following style number: 147535

And the following keycodes: 69884351, 69884368, 69884375, 69884382, 69884399, 69884405, 69884412

Also these APN numbers: 9341107205747, 9341107205754, 9341107205761, 9341107205778, 9341107205785, 9341107205792, 9341107205808

For more information, contact Kmart Customer Service on 1800 124 125 (Monday to Friday, 7am – 6pm AEST) or visit www.kmart.com.au