A busy Aldi store in West Footscray has been listed as a high-risk location for coronavirus exposure.

The alert has been issued to anyone who visited the store on September 27 between 1:30pm-2:30pm.

If other shoppers notice symptoms related to COVID-19, they should present themselves for testing.

Other locations that have been included are Leo Fine Food and Wine Supermarket on Summerhill Road, Glen Iris (exposed from 12-2:20pm on September 26) and White Line Tyres on Carrier Street, Benalla (exposed from 12-3pm on September 30).

For the full list of high-risk locations, go to the DHHS website.