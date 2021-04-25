Jase & PJ have known each other for so long, they are pretty much like brother and sister!

So as you can imagine, they have some pretty great stories up their sleeves.

When superstar singer Sam Fischer was on the air on Monday morning, the pair took a look back at the time PJ was babysitting and Jase caught PJ which a glass of wine.

However it was what PJ had discovered at his place that turned the tables. Sam was embarrassed FOR Jase!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!