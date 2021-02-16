More than 100 contacts of a positive Victoria psych worker have been tested in the past 24 hours, which has been described as a ‘phenomenal’ effort by contact tracers.

The worker’s result was revealed on Monday and within 24 hours, all of her close contacts at three psychiatric units had returned negative results.

Victoria’s COVID response commanded Jereon Weimar said there had been 70 close contacts across The Alfred, Broadmeadows and Northern hospitals had been identified and were all negative.

Another group of secondary contacts were also tested and were all negative, which brings the total to 114.

“It’s been a phenomenal piece of work done by the teams at Royal Melbourne and The Alfred over the last 24 hours or so,” Mr Weimar said.

In total on Tuesday, there were 1189 close contacts linked to the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn outbreak exposure sites, down from about 1400 on Monday.