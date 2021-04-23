Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has announced that Perth and the Peel will become a red zone at 2:01am on Saturday.

Anyone arriving from Perth, who is a Victorian resident, will have to quarantine at home for 14 days.

If arriving from Perth and passengers do not have a fixed address in Victoria, they will be taken to hotel quarantine until a return flight can be found.

Anybody in Victoria who has been in Perth between April 17 and 23, will need to isolate at home, get tested and return home and stay there until they receive a negative result.