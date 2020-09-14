Victorians who negligently refuse to isolate themselves could be detained under tough new laws set to come before Victorian Parliament this week.

Under the proposed laws, health authorities would have the power to pinpoint people who would be likely to spread COVID-19, with those refusing to self-isolate able to be forcibly detained.

Parliament will also consider changes that allow WorkSafe inspectors and protective services officers to enforce public health directions.

Those caught flouting self-isolation directions would be detained in places where they are able to be monitored, like hotels.

The Age reports that the proposed rules could also be applied to conspiracy theorists along with those affected by drugs or mental impairments if they do not have the capacity to self-isolate.

In a statement, Attorney-General Jill Hennesy says that the changes would help authorities respond to the pandemic’s challenges.

On Sunday, the state government extended Victoria’s state of emergency for another four weeks, it will now end on October 11 at 11:59pm.

