It seems that since Melbourne’s second wave kicked off, everybody has accepted that the state’s latest “patient zero” was a misbehaving security guard.

However, it has now been revealed that a duty manager at one of the city’s quarantine hotels could be the person who may have taken the virus from a returned traveller back into the community.

The Age reports that leaked emails have shown that a manager at the Rydges Hotel on Swanston Street reported on 25 May that he had a fever, telling the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions that he tested positive later that day.

Authorities are then said to have made a concerted effort to help contain the spread of the virus, with multiple security guards immediately stood down and told to get tested and isolate.

However, five of the seven guards told to isolate all tested positive to COVID-19, spreading the disease throughout their families in Melbourne’s northern and western suburbs.

While it is not known how the manager was infected with the virus, there is no suggestion that the infection happened because of improper behaviour.

The second wave has since infected almost 16,000 Victorians.

