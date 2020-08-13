If you partake in a little activewear here and there then you’ve definitely heard of P.E. Nation

They’ve become a cult favourite with influencer styling them left, right and centre and the brand has just dropped a line of uni-sex athleisure wear so you can coach-potato in comfort for the rest of the winter.

The UNI-form collection is all about neutrals, that’s in, that’s fashion at the moment baby!

When I say these look comfy, I MEAN they look COMFY.

Founder Pip Edwards used her friends and family to model the new line rather than professional models because this line is all about replacing ego and removing competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With friends who look like that, who needs models though?

The collection is available from today so time to wipe off those dusty credit cards and have a little looksie.

Love this? We think you’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1