Exercising regularly can be a great way to look after your mental health, which is something we have all had to do during this tough year – and for many, not being able to visit their local gym has left a hole in their routine.

Finally, gyms will be returning in Melbourne on November 9 which has delighted fitness fanatics and business owners alike. However, there are lots of people who have been impacted financially by the impacts of the crisis and may not be able to afford it.

One of Australia’s biggest gyms, Fitness First, has taken this into account and has introduced a Fitness Keeper program. It has been designed to get people back on the gym floor and exercising, despite what might come next.

New members will receive three months of three gym access should they be made redundant during the period of October 26 2020 to 31 March 2021.

Non-members can also get in on the program, with two months of free access if they have recently lost their job from August 1 2020 to March 31 2020. You won’t need to sign up for this one.

“Good mental fitness goes hand-in-hand with physical fitness and prepares you to deal with the challenges that life presents,” Fitness First General Manager David Aitchison said.

“Physical movement is a great way to shift your mindset and improve your outlook, which is crucial right now as Australians, along with the rest of the world, are facing uncertainty like never before.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking for more info on the program? Head here.