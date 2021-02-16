A new poll has suggested than a shock number of Victorians are not prepared to get the coronavirus jab when it becomes available in the coming months.

Research by firm RedBridge (via the Herald Sun) suggests that 17 percent of Victorians would not agree to be voluntarily vaccinated when offered the vaccine.

Another 11 percent said they were unlikely to agree to the jab, with a further 24 percent saying they were unsure.

Just 27 percent of those surveyed said they would agree to take the jab.

Out of the 2,461 Australians who took the poll by RedBridge, it was women who had the most doubt over taking the vaccine.

Most of the concerns came from potential side effects, if it will be effective or if the vaccine had been developed too quickly.

The federal government is planning advertising to target specific groups with concerns, with the confidence that Australians will continue their “great track record” of being vaccinated.