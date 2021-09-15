If you’re in the market for a new face mask, I’m pretty sure we just found the perfect (and quite creepy) latest range of face masks from Amazon.

The ‘funny expression’ face masks are definitely eye-catching, designed with a bearded smile that is perfect for those whose cheeks need a break from fake smiling.

The reusable face masks have been going viral online and are the latest creation in adapting to this pandemic and making it fun.

If you want to get your hands (or mouths) on these hilarious masks, they will set you back about $19.51 and bought via Amazon Online.

Would you wear these in public?