A mum has shared how a scrape on her son’s arm almost led to a life-threatening case of sepsis, with his ‘red line’ being the only indicator that something wasn’t right.
The mum posted to Instagram account @tinyheartseducation and revealed how her son had fallen over at the zoo during the previous week.
In the caption, the mum said “He took quite a bashing but once we got home I cleaned him up. I rang school on a Farm school day to make sure he washed his hands after digging and I tried hard to ensure it was kept clean.’’
In the days after, the wound didn’t look to be infected but “yesterday on our way to the beach he showed me his hand.’’
”I’ve been in two minds whether to post this but my husband convinced me as he said if I hadn’t been here he wouldn’t have realised. I am sure there are other parents who wouldn’t either and the only reason I knew is because it had happened to a friend’s son 2 years ago and she had shared. A week or so ago the littlest fell over at the zoo. He took quite a bashing but once we got home I cleaned him up. I rang school on Farm school day to make sure he washed his hands after digging and I tried hard to ensure it was kept clean (hand and elbow). He’s an 8 yr old boy, however. The wounds didn’t look infected- they’d got bigger so I was concerned but they weren’t gunky etc. Yesterday on our way to the beach he showed me his hand. I wasn’t happy as I noticed red tracking down his vein. I then checked his elbow – the same. I took him down to the out of hours feeling a bit silly but when the doctor saw it he commended me on recognising it and getting down ASAP. This is blood poisoning/ sepsis. It isn’t something you can “leave” until Monday when the doctors are back in the office. Thankfully the antibiotics are working and he is well in himself! If you spot this red line running from a wound get your child is seen straight away. Hopefully, my post might help someone the way my friend’s post from 2 years ago helped me 😍” This red line is called Lymphangitis. This means the infection is in the lymphatic system and it causes red lines from the wound that travel in the direction of the nearest lymph gland. If treated quickly, the condition can be mild but if left untreated, complications can occur, and the condition can become very serious. When the infection crosses over into the bloodstream, like it did for this boy, it’s known as sepsis. Well done to this quick-thinking Mama for noticing that something wasn't right and seeking urgent medical care for her little one. We've put together a fact sheet on sepsis so you can be aware of the signs to look out in your bub. Click our link in the bio to download 👆
“I wasn’t happy as I noticed red tracking down his vein. I then checked his elbow – the same.”
The woman then took her son the GP, who said that son had lymphangitis, developing into a case of blood poisoning, but “thankfully the antibiotics are working and he is well in himself”.
The mum said she had only known something may not be right because it had happened to a friend previously and has now warned other parents to be aware.
“If you spot this red line running from a wound get your child seen straight away. Hopefully, my post might help someone the way my friend’s post from two years ago helped me,” she wrote.
