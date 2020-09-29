A mum has shared how a scrape on her son’s arm almost led to a life-threatening case of sepsis, with his ‘red line’ being the only indicator that something wasn’t right.

The mum posted to Instagram account @tinyheartseducation and revealed how her son had fallen over at the zoo during the previous week.

In the caption, the mum said “He took quite a bashing but once we got home I cleaned him up. I rang school on a Farm school day to make sure he washed his hands after digging and I tried hard to ensure it was kept clean.’’

In the days after, the wound didn’t look to be infected but “yesterday on our way to the beach he showed me his hand.’’

“I wasn’t happy as I noticed red tracking down his vein. I then checked his elbow – the same.”

The woman then took her son the GP, who said that son had lymphangitis, developing into a case of blood poisoning, but “thankfully the antibiotics are working and he is well in himself”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mum said she had only known something may not be right because it had happened to a friend previously and has now warned other parents to be aware.

“If you spot this red line running from a wound get your child seen straight away. Hopefully, my post might help someone the way my friend’s post from two years ago helped me,” she wrote.

Catch up with this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1