A number of cleaners at Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre have reportedly tested positive to COVID-19.

An updated to the shopping centre’s website reveals that there have been 7 positive tests returned by cleaners since Monday 10 August.

The cleaners are employed by the centre’s cleaning contractor Spotless.

“Our team has been notified that several employees from our cleaning contractor, Spotless, who worked overnight cleaning shifts at Chadstone, up until last week, have returned positive tests for COVID-19,” Chadstone management wrote in an update on their website.

However, the DHHS has indicated that the cases should not pose a risk to customers or staff because the overnight cleaning team did not come into contact with customers.

Chadstone remains open throughout lockdown, however, only essential stores and services are open in the centre.