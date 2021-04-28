More suburbs have been warned to be on alert for COVID-19 symptoms after virus fragments were identified in wastewater.

The state’s Department of Health issued the warning following yesterday’s alert for eighteen Melbourne suburbs across Melbourne’s east and outer north.

Now, more suburbs in the city’s west and northwest have been urged to be vigilant, with residents and recent visitors to the suburbs told to keep on the lookout for symptoms and immediately get tested if they experience any.

Victoria’s Department of Health routinely tests wastewater for any unexpected presence of viral fragments, however, previous wastewater detections have proven to be cases of shedding.

Residents or recent visitors to the below suburbs are being urged to be on alert:

Western suburbs April 18-26

Albanvale, Burnside, Burnside Heights, Cairnlea, Caroline Springs, Deer Park, Delahey, Hillside (Melton), Keilor Downs, Kings Park, Plumpton, Ravenhall, Sydenham, Taylors Hill or Taylors Lakes.

North-western suburbs April 18-26

Avondale Heights, Calder Park, Hillside (Melton), Kealba, Keilor, Keilor Downs, Keilor East, Keilor Lodge, Keilor North, Keilor Park, Sydenham or Taylors Lakes.

Eastern suburbs April 20-24

Balwyn, Balwyn North, Blackburn, Blackburn North, Box Hill, Box Hill North, Bulleen, Doncaster, Doncaster East, Donvale, Mitcham, Mont Albert, Mont Albert North, Nunawading or Templestowe Lower.

Outer northern suburbs April 17-22

Epping, South Morang or Wollert.

