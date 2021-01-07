Victoria has recorded zero new cases of community transmission over the past 24 hours.

There was one new case of COVID-19 in an overseas arrival, they are currently in hotel quarantine.

There are currently 39 active cases of the virus in the state, there were 23,108 tests undertaken in the state yesterday.

Confirmation of today’s case numbers will come as some relief after health authorities confirmed the list of locations visited by a man who had tested positive.

The updated list of exposed locations now includes eleven stores in Chadstone Shopping Centre potentially exposed on Boxing Day last year.

You can find the full list of exposed locations at the DHHS website.