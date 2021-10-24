Gelato geniuses, Messina, have teamed up with Lip Ointment geniuses Lanolips to release a new flavour for the season.

If you’re the kind of person who compulsively licks off their lip balm or lipstick then this is for you because, honey, this sounds so damn delicious.

Infusing one of Messina’s most iconic summer sorbet flavours into a limited edition 100% natural Lanolips 101 ointment, you can now get a stick of coconut-milk based sorbet blended with Murray River Salt and sweet mango salsa to smear onto your chapped lips.

Well, the Lanolips 101 ointment isn’t exactly the same as the gelato for obvious reasons, it’s infused with vitamin E, natural coconut oil and mango fruit extract!

It’s all-natural and the balm penetrates and seals in the moisture, it can also be used on skin patches, cuticles, elbows and more.

You’ll be able to get your Lanolips x Messina ointment from MECCA, some MESSINA stores, only at Gelatomessina.com and Lanolips.com for $14.95 a stick.

