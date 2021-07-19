One of the things that the pandemic has wrestled with us is live entertainment, including concerts and theatre, and it is no secret the arts community has felt the weight.

Now, the stars of the stage are stepping in to urge audiences to roll up their sleeves for the ‘performance of a lifetime’ and get vaccinated.

In a new ad by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, artists such as Meow Meow, Virginia Gay, Rhonda Burchmore, Tim Minchin, Deborah Cheetham and more address why it’s important to get the jab.

And we must say, it’s pretty neat.

As well as talking through why it’s important to do our bit as a community, different performers can also be seen showing the different steps in the vaccination process. Very clever.

“Whether we play in an orchestra, act within an ensemble or dance in the corps de ballet, it’s essential that we each perform to our highest standards in order to deliver the performance of a lifetime,” MSO Managing Director Sophie Galaise said.

“Along with our colleagues in the arts community, we are encouraging our audiences and the wider community to get vaccinated so we can all get back to doing what we love – whether that’s playing contact sports, enjoying a meal with our loved ones, or getting back on stage to entertain our treasured audiences.”