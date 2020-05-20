Students of St Leonard’s College in Melbourne’s south-east have been sent home after a construction worker tested positive to coronavirus.

The ADCO subcontractor was employed for renovations to the private secondary college when he was tested last week.

A handful of students were on campus at the time and were sent home after the results were confirmed.

“ADCO can confirm that a subcontractor employed on our St Leonard’s College, Brighton construction site has returned a positive test for COVID-19,” ADCO Constrictions CEO Neil Harding said in a statement.

“Our understanding is the worker was asymptomatic at the time of testing.

“As a result, the worker is no longer on site and has been directed to follow appropriate medical advice, in accordance with Australian Government guidelines.”

The construction site is currently closed to be sanitised but is expected to reopen tomorrow.

