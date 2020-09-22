Melbourne remains on track to ease some restrictions next Monday despite yesterday’s jump in new case.

Yesterday, Victoria recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19, a jump from Monday’s figure of just 11.

However, the all-important 14-day average now sits at 32.8.

Health authorities have signalled that the rolling average needs to sit between 30 and 50 before the city’s strict stage-four lockdown restrictions are eased.

Premier Daniel Andrews says that we should see those restrictions lift next Monday as planned.

“That [the rolling average] is absolutely on track for us to be able to take a step on the 28,” the Premier said yesterday.

However, he went on to add that no final decision will be made until the weekend, with confirmation during his Sunday press conference.

“Sunday is some days off. That isn’t settled.”

Under Victoria’s roadmap to ease restrictions, public gatherings of up to 5 people would be permitted from September 28.

Some workplaces would be allowed to open, along with schools and childcare.

Meanwhile, personal trainers would once again be allowed to operate with two clients.

Currently, there are 620 active cases in Victoria, 83 of whom are in hospital with the disease, including 8 in intensive care.