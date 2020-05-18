A Melbourne Domino’s store has been closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The Fairfield outlet will be closed for two weeks for a deep clean whilst all 16 staff members are tested and quarantined, the Victorian Health Department has confirmed.

The pizza chain has already implemented a number of changes, including zero contact pick-up and delivery, thermometer testing for each employee before they start their shift, hand sanitiser for team members and customers and physical barriers.

At this stage, no other Domino’s stores have been affected.