An employee at a Costco warehouse in Epping has tested positive for coronavirus.

The staff member had last worked at the facility last Saturday between 12pm and 7pm. Staff members were communicated to on Thursday and Costco has said they will be following up with anyone who has been identified as a possible close contact privately.

“This employee has yet to be contacted by the Department of Health, however as they last worked at our Epping Warehouse on 11 July 2020, we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure our employees and members are safe,” Costco Country Manager Patrick Noone said.

“Costco takes seriously our responsibility to maintain the health and safety of our employees and members. We continue to institute social spacing controls, strict cleaning and sanitisation protocols and provide PPE for employees to use.”