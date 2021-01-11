A child who attended a childcare centre in Melbourne’s south-east has tested positive for coronavirus overseas over the weekend, putting families on high alert for symptoms.

The child had last attended the Explorers Early Learning Centre in Armadale on January 7 and was asymptotic at the time. The centre has since been closed for 48 hours for deep cleaning.

The child was in the Kingfishers classroom and families with children from that room, as well as the Red Gums classroom on January 7 and January 8 have been asked to self-isolate until further notice.

A letter was sent to parents by general manager Jarrod MacDonald.”

“We have been advised a child at Explorers Armadale has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We are waiting on further communication with DHHS to understand the contact tracing steps provided the child tested positive overseas.”

All staff members were also directed to get tested and families are expected to receive an update at 5pm today.

Advertisement

Advertisement