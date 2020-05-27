McDonalds staff across Victoria will undergo temperature checks before the start of each shift to stop further coronavirus outbreaks in stores.

McDonalds have confirmed they are currently testing the temperature checks across all its Victorian outlets.

A McDonalds spoekswoman said “It is compulsory that an employee undergoes a temperature check before they are permitted to start a shift.’’

“We are currently trialling the use of temperature checks in Victoria in accordance with the State Government’s previously published advice and the best interests of the health and safety of our people and customers.

“As stated by the government, staff are directed to stay at home if they have a fever – a temperature of 37.5C or greater or if they have any symptoms.”

McDonald’s was forced to close 12 northern suburbs restaurants last week after a truck driver for an external service provider tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been no outbreaks at any McDonalds stores since May 18.

