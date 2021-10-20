Maccas is launching the cutest range of Silly Socks with our fave characters, Ronald McDonald, Grimace and Hamburglar!

In celebration of 30 years of Australian McHappy Days where 100% of profits go to their Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

You can get your hands on the adorable socks from McDonald’s as of NOW as they begin their fundraising for McHappy Day on Saturday, 13th November.

Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director, McDonald’s Australia, said, “Silly Socks have been a part of our McHappy Day fundraising program for many years and are well-loved among the Aussie community.”

“This year’s designs feature iconic Macca’s characters Ronald McDonald, Grimace and Hamburglar, to mark 30 years of McHappy Day in Australia.”

“Our Silly Socks look good, feel good, and do good, with all profits going towards helping seriously ill children and their families.”

“We are calling on Aussies to purchase a pair of socks and show their support for Ronald McDonald House Charities this McHappy Day.”

In the last 30 years, McHappy Day has raised over $56 million for RMHC.

If you’re interested in supporting this year’s McHappy Day fundraiser, then pick up a pair of socks for $5 or their iconic Helping Hands for $2, $10, or $50 at McDonald’s restaurants.

Or just head here to donate!

