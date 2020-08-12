A man has copped a fine for breaking COVID-19 restrictions after he was found to be well outside of the permitted 5km zone.

The man was caught by police in Mansfield, about a two hour drive away from his home in Mooroolbark.

He reportedly told police that he was there to pick up a friend.

Under the current stage four lockdown, residents in the stage 4 restrictions zone are only permitted to travel further than 5km from their homes for work, medical care or caregiving.

The fine was one of 184 handed out across Victoria for breaches to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

News of the fine comes as the state records its deadliest day of the virus so far, with 21 deaths throughout the state on Wednesday.