As part of the Victorian government’s efforts to test as many people as possible over the next two weeks for the coronavirus, major shopping centres around Melbourne have added testing clinics to their list of services.

In Northland and Chadstone Shopping Centres, healthcare workers have reportedly set up shop and have started testing the public.

It has been said that more pop-up clinics will appear around the city by the end of the week which will make it easier for anyone who has symptoms to come forward and be tested.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or a loss of sense of smell.

For more information on testing, go to the DHHS website.

