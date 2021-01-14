The DHHS is currently investigating a “very low positive” result after being notified on Thursday.

However, multiple follow-up tests have shown to be negative which have led the DHHS to believe the case could be a false positive or shedding from a previous infection.

The case is not currently linked to a known case or public exposure site.

Final test results are expected today and the Expert Review Panel will make a final determination.

It comes as Victoria records a ninth day of no locally transmitted cases with two cases recorded in hotel quarantine. 15,010 test results were received in the past 24 hours.

There are now 28 active cases of coronavirus across the state.