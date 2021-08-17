Over the past couple of weeks, Jase & Lauren have been rapidly getting to know each other through ‘speed mating’. We can officially confirm you learn some pretty wild stuff when you lock two people in a room for hours on end and ask them 100 questions.

One of the revelations that came out of the marathon get-to-know-you session was that Lauren hated thongs, aka. the most common footwear in Australia. Jase was surprised by this and was eager to test just how strongly she felt about this.

And by that we mean, would she read out a fake advertisement for a famous thong brand which made thongs sound incredible to wear?

Listen below…

