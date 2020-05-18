Aussie retailer Kookai is known for their Chic female clothing and boss-style fashion pieces and now it seems we can take this style to the gym with us!

Taking a break from their signature workwear style, Kookai has just launched their first ever activewear range! And it’s so damn chic you’ll want to basically wear it everywhere!

(Not that we don’t already wear activewear literally everywhere but now you’ll look super fashionable while doing it!)

Speaking about the new range, Kookai said that it’s designed to “take you from work-out, to coffee run and everything in between” and each item is designed with your comfort in mind.

Each item is super stretchy and moulds to your body while also using high-tech fabric to keep you cool, dry and fresh while you workout.

Having launched online already, you can get your hands on items like crop tops, bike shorts, tights, jumpers and puffer jackets.

Check out the new range on their website now!