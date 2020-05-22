Kmart is urgently recalling two chocolate products after it was discovered they could contain plastic.

The products are the Solid/Filled Egg Bag 360g and Caramel Egg Bag 160g.

If the bag shows a use-by date of February 12 2021, it should not be consumed and is at risk of contamination.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand says the products were recalled because of the “potential presence of foreign matter (plastic).”

Customers who have purchased the item should return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

If you would like more information on the recall, contact Kmart on 1800 124 125.