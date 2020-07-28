With Victoria’s coronavirus case numbers failing to ease, the chatter of Stage 4 lockdown continues to spread.

When Jase & PJ got the opportunity to speak to Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt on Tuesday morning, it was the perfect chance to ask the big question – should the state be moving into further restrictions to stop the spread?

Jase went in for a fierce grilling and he wasn’t impressed with the response he received from the minister!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!