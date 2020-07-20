Over the weekend, it was announced that from 11:59PM on Wednesday July 22, residents of Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will be required to wear a mask when outside their home for one of four reasons.

It has many scrambling to shops and online stores in search of ready-made masks and a LOT of people are even having a crack of making their own.

On Monday morning, Jase & PJ chatted about the new rules and did some arts and crafts themselves, including trying out a viral video technique where you only need a sock and scissors!