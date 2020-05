During the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been told to be extra cautious when it comes to the older members of our community. It has been hard for us all, so it is stories like these that really lift us up.

This morning, Jase & PJ spoke to Maureen, a 94-year-old great-grandmother who has kicked the virus to the curb. She phoned in to tell her story and to thank the doctors and nurses who took care of her during her time of need.

Well done, Maureen. You have inspired us all!