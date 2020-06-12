Scott Morrison has announced that there will be no cap on the number of people who are allowed into a premise by the end of July.

It will instead be replaced by a 4sq metre rule.

The decision will allow bigger premises to open up and have more customers than the previous 100 person limit.

Nightclubs, as yet, will not be able to re-open.

Outdoor events will also have their events opened up. In stadiums of 40,000 or less, they will be allowed to have 25%, or 10,000 people, attend their events.

Events in stadiums MUST be ticketed and can include festivals.

Stadiums and events above 40,000 have not yet had any guidelines drawn up.

