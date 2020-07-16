Having a bottle of hand sanitiser is a staple in any household these days and many stores, from chemists, fashion, food and even bottle shops are selling them.

However, you might want to double-check what you have at home after this huge claim from Choice.

In an investigation on their website, the group has discovered that the Air Clean Instant Hand Sanitiser only contains 23% of alcohol, making it ineffective against coronavirus.

The hand sanitiser should have 70% alcohol which it states on the label.

The product is sold by the Mosaic Brands group which owns fashion brands such as Rockmans, Katies, Millers, Rivers, Noni B, Beme, Autograph, W.Lane and Crossroads.

“In the COVID-19 context, ineffective sanitiser is a major public health risk. In order to be effective, a hand sanitiser must have enough alcohol. It’s very worrying that Choice has found a hand sanitiser sample with only 23 per cent alcohol, when it should have between 60 and 80 per cent, depending on the formula,” Choice’s Director of Campaigns Erin Turner said.

Mosaic Brands responded to the investigation, pulling the product from shelves for the meantime. However, they have shut down Choice’s claims.

In a statement to news.com.au, a spokesman said, “We dispute Choice’s assertion as we have documentation stating that the alcohol content of this batch of hand sanitiser is not in line with Choice’s claim and is within the range to eliminate 99.8 per cent of germs.”

