Victorian authorities are reportedly preparing to resume the state’s hotel quarantine program with international flights returning into Melbourne.

Acting Premier James Merlino is reportedly preparing to make an announcement on Thursday, which could see the first flight arrive in a week.

Authorities have done reviews and are reportedly confident that there are no remaining issues for the $1million-a-day program, which saw a leak of the UK strain of coronavirus in February.

The leak of the strain, which was caught by several hotel quarantine workers, caused a five-day snap lockdown across the state of Victoria.

At the time, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews suggested the need for a “cold, hard discussion” on how many people are allowed to arrive from overseas and under what circumstances.