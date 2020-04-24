Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy has announced that Australia’s coronavirus testing criteria has now widened to anyone who is carrying acute respiratory symptoms.

“Anyone with acute respiratory symptoms – cough, sore throat, runny nose, cold symptoms, flu-like symptoms – can get tested,” he said in a press conference on Friday.

“We’re pretty confident that most of them will be negative, but this will give us a really broad reach of what we call passive surveillance.

“National cabinet is very clear that they want to be absolutely confident before relaxing any measures that we are in a position in this country to detect any community transmission of any significance.”