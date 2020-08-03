As Melbourne settles into a life of Stage 4 restrictions, there is a lot to get used to. We can only exercise for one hour per day, we can’t travel further than 5km from our home and there is a brand new curfew from 8PM-5AM in place. No more late-night runs to the supermarket when you’re in need of some ice cream.

It’s now more important than ever that the community bands together and sticks to the rules so we can get through this and out the other side. Jase & PJ spoke about the new restrictions on Monday morning and also shared a heartbreaking tale of a young woman who missed out on a final opportunity to be with her ailing mother in New Zealand because she was in hotel quarantine.

If you ever feel like you can break the rules one day, keep this story in the back of your mind.