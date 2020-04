The controversial COVIDSafe has finally arrived and as of Tuesday morning, over two million Australians have downloaded the app.

There are still people against the thought of signing up to the tool, including Pauline Hanson who has publicly announced she will refuse to take part in the government initiative.

This morning, she joined Jase & PJ to talk about her stance on the app – which was Jase’s opportunity to debate her on the matter. Oh boy, it went down!