Victorian health authorities have added more “high-risk” COVID-19 locations for people to be aware of.

DHHS have warned that a person infected with COVID-19 visited locations from Casey out to Latrobe City.

While authorities have also added Hungry Jack’s and Aldi stores in Moe to their list of high-risk places.

Altona North, Hungry Jacks – 20/08/2020

Berwick, Berwick Railway Station – 22/08/2020 (AM)

Berwick Train – Berwick to Officer – 22/08/2020 (11:20am)

Broadmeadows, Max Brenner 25/08/2020

Moe Train, Officer to Moe – 22/08/2020 (2.00pm)

Moe, Moe Railway Station – 22/08/2020

Moe, Moe Hungry Jacks – 22/08/2020 (4-5pm)

Moe Aldi, Moe 17/08/2020 – 27/08/2020

Morwell, Morwell Manny’s Market -19/08/2020 (8am-12pm)

Morwell, Morwell Mid-Valley Shopping centre, Optus and Cutting Edge Keys 26/08/2020

Officer, Officer Railway Station – 22/08/2020 (11:30am-2pm)

Sunshine, Train Ginifer to Sunshine 17/08/2020 – 18/08/2020 (8:00am)

Traralgon, Traralgon Farmers Market – 22/08/2020 (Early AM)

West Melbourne, West Melbourne Melbourne Seafood Centre – 20/08/2020 -22/08/2020 & 24/08/2020 -26/08/2020

The DHHS has warned that anybody who visited the above locations during the advised times should watch for coronavirus symptoms and immediately get tested if symptoms occur.