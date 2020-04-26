The controversial smartphone app to help trace people who come into contact with someone with COVID-19 has been launched nationally today.

The Australian app – COVIDSafe – is based on Singapore’s Tracetogether software, which records the Bluetooth connections a phone makes with others for 15 minutes or more so the user can give that data to state health authorities if they catch the virus.

The data collected is encrypted and stored in a database that can only be accessed by health authorities once you test positive.

For the app to be effective the government say they need half of all Australians to download it and register their details from 6PM tonight.

You can download the app on the Apple App Store here or the Google Play Store here.