Two hotel quarantine workers worked while they were infectious, the Department of Health and Human Services says.

The pair were reportedly asymptomatic at the time.

The news comes following the decision by the Victorian government on Wednesday to replace private security in the state’s hotel quarantine program with police.

Nine workers in the state’s hotel quarantine program have reportedly tested positive to COVID-19 since July 27, the Herald Sun reports.

However, no positive tests among staff have been reported since late August with no active cases in the program.

Health authorities are said to be investigating whether the nine employees contracted the virus while at work, having earlier insisted that they were cases of community transmission.

DHHS says that the nine cases included a police officer, a DHHS staff member, five Spotless staff and two agency staff.

