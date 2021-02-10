The Victorian Government has announced TWO further individuals who are linked to the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport have tested positive to Coronavirus.

The cluster now has 8 cases directly linked to it.

One of the cases is a worker and the other is a resident who left the facility on February 7th.

As yet, there are no further exposure sites being listed but this may change and a for a full list you should head here.

The announcement came minutes after the South Australian government announced they will close their border to all Melbourne residents from midnight tonight.