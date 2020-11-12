Bourke Street’s H&M along with a Cotton On Body store have been added to the list of high-risk locations across Melbourne.

On Thursday, the DHHS confirmed that a person who has tested positive to the virus had shopped in the CBD on Sunday 8 November.

The person visited H&M on Bourke Street between 3pm and 3:50pm, before shopping in Cotton On Body at 211 LaTrobe Street between 3:55pm and 4:40pm on the same day.

Health officials have also confirmed that a confirmed case shopped at Chemist Warehouse on Collins Street between 5pm and 5:15pm on the same day.

The stores join a now-shrinking list of high-risk locations for COVID-19 across Melbourne, with Victoria recording 13 consecutive days with no new, confirmed virus infections.

Anybody who visited these locations at the listed times are being advised to monitor themselves for symptoms.

People who develop symptoms should get tested then stay at home while awaiting results.

The full list of high-risk locations can be found at the DHHS website.