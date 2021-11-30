Wondering about the perfect gift for your favourite teenage former One Direction stan?

Look no further than the Pleasing beauty line, released by none other than Harry Styles! Styles has always been at the forefront of fashion, and this time he turns his hand to makeup and skincare.

The first products have just dropped on the website and include a set of 4 nail polishes for the bargain price of $98, a double barrelled “Pleasing Pen” with serums for eyes and lips for $45, and a Pearlescent IlluminatingSerum, which I must admit looks pretty cool, for $53.

Styles has marketed the range as being very inclusive, and the advertising includes a variety of ages, genders and races. He tweeted “I started Pleasing to collaborate with people who inspire me, and to explore ideas that go beyond music. I hope you love it as much as I do. It’s for you, it’s just the beginning. H”

Will you be buying anything from the range?