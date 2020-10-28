Many fitness fans rejoiced when it was revealed gyms across Melbourne would finally be able to reopen on November 9. It’s time to say goodbye to that iso weight!

There has been much confusion floating around over whether masks would be required while working out considering the physical effort (we need to take some serious breaths!).

The official Victorian health advice has come through to clear things up and it has been revealed that you won’t need to wear a mask for intense exercise such as running on a treadmill.

However, when you are doing workouts such as bench weights, stretching or pilates, you will need to put it back on.