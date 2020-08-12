A group of cleaners employed to undertake deep cleaning following a case of COVID-19 have been spotted eating and talking on phones while still wearing their personal protective equipment.

The photo was reportedly taken after the group of six had been cleaning a bakery in northeastern Melbourne.

The image has since been shared on several Facebook community groups, with Melburnians pointing out the potential problems with wearing PPE while eating.

However, others noted that the cleaners could have changed gloves before retiring to lunch.

The cleaners had been working on the Mernda Bakers Delight, who confirmed a positive COVID-19 test result in one of its team members.

The staff member last worked at the store on Tuesday August 4, with the team member and close contacts now in isolation.

The cleaners had reportedly been employed via an external agency to undertake the requisite deep clean at the store.