Grill’d have a pretty delicious menu, and if there wasn’t enough reason to love them already, this takes the chip!

The burger joint is releasing a 100% natural burger menu with 0% artificial colours, flavours and preservatives and jam-packed with locally sourced produce.

It’s literally a guilt-free burger. Hallelujah!

To celebrate this, the lovely Grill’d team are trying to encourage us to be that little bit healthier (which we could all use during lockdown!)

Grill’d has challenged burger fans across Australia to get their steps up to receive $10 off any burger or salad you order from Saturday 8th August – Thursday 13th August. You can tally up your steps at home or during your one hour of exercise, but Victorians will need a minimum of 5,000 in total to redeem your reward.

Everyone else in Australia has to rack up 10,000. Suckerrrrsss.

All you need to do is sign up on Grill’d’s Relish loyalty program (which is totally free) and prove that you’ve done your bit (on your phone/fitbit/smart watch) at the register when you buy your food.